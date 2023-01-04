Israel ready to develop Karabakh ”smart cities"

4 Jan. 16:00

Israel has offered Azerbaijan cooperation in creating "smart cities" in the liberated territories, Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Dick said.

"We have previously expressed the readiness of our companies to participate in the process of restoring infrastructure in Karabakh, and we are doing it now. One Israeli company has built a dairy farm in the smart village of Agali, Zangilan region," Report.az quotes him as saying.

The diplomat noted that other projects in which Israel participates related to the management of water resources, renewable energy sources and agriculture. "We also presented some opportunities for cooperation in the field of smart cities and are waiting for a response," the ambassador added.