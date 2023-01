4 Jan. 16:15

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Paris Leyla Abdullayeva commented on an article published by the French edition of Charlie Hebdo. According to the report, Baku allegedly threatens Yerevan, Trend reports.

"Listen, Charlie Hebdo. Have you forgotten about the threat that Armenia posed during 30 years of occupation of 20% of the Azerbaijani territories? What threat are you talking about now, when Azerbaijan ensures peace in its sovereign territories?" she wrote on one of the social networks.