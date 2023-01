4 Jan. 16:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today addressing parliament that the presidential elections scheduled for June 18 may be held in the spring.

Earlier, various sources in Ankara informed about the possibility of rescheduling of the presidential elections in Turkey to April 30, May 7 or May 14.

"Everything that is discussed in society is one way or another on our agenda. Water does not stay still," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said explaining the possibility of rescheduling the election date.