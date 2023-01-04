Hong Kong flu rages in Georgia

4 Jan. 16:45

According to Ivane Chkheidze, director of the Iashvili Children's Central Clinic, the Hong Kong flu virus dominates in Georgia. That is corresponding to the epidemic situation in the European countries.

“Basically, the influenza virus circulates in the country. If we consider the division of these viruses, then the largest number falls on the H3N2 type, the so-called Hong Kong virus, which accounts for 33%,” the doctor notes.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 coronavirus has not disappeared, Ivane Chkheidze stresses. It accounts for 9.8% of infections. In this regard, it is expected that the coronavirus will join the number of seasonal viruses.