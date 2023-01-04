Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II celebrates his 90th birthday

4 Jan. 17:50

Today, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II is celebrating his 90th birthday.

Ilia II - Irakli Georgievich Ghudushauri-Shiolashvili - was born on January 4, 1933. He was the fourth child in a family that had lived in Vladikavkaz since 1927. He graduated from high school in 1952, followed by the Moscow Theological Seminary (graduation of 1957) and the Moscow Theological Academy (graduation of 1960).

He took monastic vows on April 16, 1957 with the blessing of Melchizedek III. He became the Bishop of Batumi and Shemokmedi on August 26, 1963. From 1963 to 1972 he was the rector of the Mtskheta Theological Seminary. Since 1967 he was the Bishop of Sukhumi. Since 1969 he became the Metropolitan.

After Catholicos-Patriarch David VI passed away on November 9, 1977, the Holy Synod appointed Ilia II Patriarchal Locum Tenens. 1,5 months later, on December 25, 1977, he was enthroned as the new Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Thus, Ilia II led the Georgian Orthodox Church for half of his life. During this time, the number of Georgian dioceses grew to 42, the number of operating churches increased from 48 to almost 1,000, new religious educational institutions were opened, and the largest church in the republic, the Holy Trinity Cathedral, was built.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili congratulated the Catholicos-Patriarch on his jubilee. "With special respect and love, I want to congratulate the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, our beloved and worthy of glory spiritual leader, on his birthday!", the congratulation of the head of the Georgian government says.

Garibashvili stressed that Ilia II's contribution to Georgia and the Georgian people cannot be measured. "For almost half a century, His Holiness, as a symbol of the nation's unity, has been filling us with kindness and love for our neighbour, and he has been a great hope and support for all of us because of his nobility, calmness and wisdom", he concluded.

Ilia II was also congratulated by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. "His almost half-century leadership of the Georgian Church has united our people, our Church and our Patriarch with an inextricable spiritual connection and grace", the politician said.

Congratulations to Ilia II were sent by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. "Your Holiness and Beatitude! I heartily congratulate you on a significant date - your 90th birthday ... Offering fervent prayers on this day for Your Holiness and Beatitude, I wish you generous favors from God, peace, joy and strength for many years", the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church wished.

Patriarch Kirill called Ilia II the precious treasure of the GOC. "For many years you have wisely managed the inheritance entrusted to you, showing the congregation the image of a worthy First Hierarch, called to be blameless, like God's steward, loving good, just and pious (Titus 1: 7-8). Your rich experience - both worldly and spiritual - which you generously share with everyone who comes to you, is a precious asset of the Georgian Orthodox Church", the congratulation says.

"Having received a spiritual education, you began to work diligently for the benefit of the Church of Iveria, by which you increased the gifts given by the Lord. Seeing your reverence and zeal for the glory of Christ, the fellow bishops elected you Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia", Patriarch Kirill concluded.

Pope Francis and Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem also congratulated Ilia II on his anniversary.