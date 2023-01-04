Iranian Foreign Ministry reacts to French cartoon

4 Jan. 18:35

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian criticized the official Paris for publishing a cartoon of the Iranian authorities in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, which is famous for scandalous drawings.

"The insulting and indecent act of the French magazine, which published the caricatures of the religious and political authorities, will not remain without a decisive response", the Iranian Foreign Minister promised.

He reminded that the magazine had been included in Iran's sanctions list for a long time. "We will not allow the French government to cross the line, they have definitely chosen the wrong path", Abdollahian stressed.