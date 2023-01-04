Children's space to appear in Abrau-Durso

4 Jan. 19:10

Today, the Deputy Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Alexander Ruppel, announced that a children's space and five more eco-paths with a total length of 50 km will appear in the village of Abrau-Durso this year.

"Abrau-Durso will launch a special children's space "Abrau-Junior"", TASS quoted Ruppel.

"Eco-trails in the vicinity of the village of Abrau-Durso will allow you to see the legendary lake with your own eyes, and the adjacent relict forest will improve your health. The routes will be equipped with modern navigation along the route", the vice-governor of the Krasnodar Territory said, specifying that visitors would be accompanied by a guide from the Tourism Center "Abrau-Durso".