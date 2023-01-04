Criminal gang neutralized at Baikonur

4 Jan. 19:40

According to the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, the day before, in Baikonur a joint operation of Kazakh and Russian special services was held to neutralize a socially dangerous organized criminal group.

The organized crime group consisted of citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan, in total 18 members and leaders of the group were detained. In addition to Baikonur, the operation took place in Astana, Kyzylorda and Qonaev, where their accomplices were detained.

Firearms and money were seized from the detainees.

It is reported that the organized criminal group kidnapped people, extorted money, carried out armed robberies and thefts.