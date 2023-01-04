French Ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

4 Jan. 21:10

As the official Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said today, the ministry summoned French Ambassador Nicolas Roche to hand him a note of protest over the publication of cartoons of Iranian authorities in the scandalous satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept insults to its Islamic, religious and national shrines and values, and France has no right to justify insulting the shrines of other Muslim countries and peoples under the pretext of freedom of speech", Nasser Kanaani said.

In a conversation with a representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nicolas Roche said that he would pass a note of protest to the official representatives of Paris.