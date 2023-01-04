Hundreds of Saakashvili's supporters demand to let him go abroad

4 Jan. 21:35

Today, supporters of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili are protesting in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities. They not only demand to release him from prison, but also allow him to leave the republic, so that the former Georgian politician can go abroad for treatment.

In the Georgian capital, several hundred people came to the Bridge of Peace. The action was organized by Saakashvili's party "United National Movement", the chairman of the party Nika Melia participates in it.

The protesters claim that Mikheil Saakashvili's health is so bad that he could lose his life at any moment until the Georgian government agrees to let him leave the country.

Currently, the protest is peaceful and without violations.

In addition to Tbilisi, protests are taking place in Batumi, Gori, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Ozurgeti, Rustavi and Telavi.