IRISL to build ships for Astrakhan

The Iranian company "Shipping Lines" (IRISL) will build ships on the order of the Astrakhan port "Solyanka", which is the main point of Iranian goods' receipt in Russia.

Iranian Consul General in Astrakhan Mehdi Akuchekian attended the contract signing ceremony. He stressed that the development of port transportation will give a positive impetus to the development of Russian-Iranian transport communications across the Caspian Sea and will reduce the price of goods export between the two states.

The diplomat also noted that this contract fit into the plans for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Mehdi Akuchekian added that Iran intended to supply its goods not only to Solyanka, but also to other Russian ports of the Caspian Sea.