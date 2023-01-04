Georgia determined size of its army

4 Jan. 22:40

Today, the resolution of the Parliament of Georgia "On determining the size of the Georgian Defense Forces in 2023" has come into force. According to the document, the number of the armed forces of the republic is limited to a contingent of 37 thousand people.

At the same time, the number of military personnel can be increased in the event of martial law. It does not take into account reservists and temporary staff members of the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

Let us remind you that the size of the Georgian army anf the state budget are subject to annual approval in the Parliament. Military service in the republic is divided into compulsory, contract, personnel and reserve.