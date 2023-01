5 Jan. 10:15

Philip Reeker, the US State Department's senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations retires from the Foreign Service, State Department spokesman Ned Price informed.

"Ambassador Reeker’s work as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations accelerated engagement and helped build a structured process to bring peace to a troubled region. His contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace," the diplomat noted.