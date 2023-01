5 Jan. 10:35

The hydrometeorological center of Russia has raised the level of weather hazard in Moscow to the penultimate, orange warning.

"Anomalously cold weather with an average daily air temperature of -9-17 °C below the climatic norm persists,” the meteorological institution informed in a warning, which is valid from 21:00, January 5 to 21:00, January 7.

The orange level means that the weather is dangerous, there is a possibility of natural disasters and damage.