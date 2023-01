5 Jan. 10:55

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana, where he commemorated the victims of the tragic events of January 2022, Akorda's press service reports.

Commemorative events were also held in Almaty on Republic Square, where the last year pogroms shook the entire republic. Residents and guests of the city bring flowers to the memorial in memory of the victims of the January tragedy.

The city hall has organized buses for those who wish to pray in mosque.