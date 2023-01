5 Jan. 11:10

Today, Chechnya pays last tribute to the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, Ruslan Khasbulatov.

According to RIA Novosti, his body was taken out of the house in the village of Kalinin in Grozny. Observing religious rites, the participants of the funeral procession went to the village of Tolstoy-Yurt, where he will be buried.

Khasbulatov passed away on January 3 in the Moscow region. He was 80 years old. The body of the deceased was delivered to Grozny yesterday.