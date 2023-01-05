France wants to maintain contacts with Russia

5 Jan. 11:30

Paris intends to maintain contacts with Moscow, even if it is not always simple, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

"We have contacts with Russia at all levels, and we want to maintain these contacts with Russia. I had the opportunity to speak with Sergey Lavrov, we met at international conferences, for example, on the sidelines of the G20. In addition, we have an ambassador in Russia,” RIA Novosti quotes her as saying.

According to her, diplomatic contacts between Paris and Moscow are taking place, "even if it is not always simple." "These contacts allow us to exchange views, convey our messages and requests," the minister added.