Third countries may receive gas from Türkiye through Bulgaria

5 Jan. 11:55

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez does not rule out gas supplies to third countries through Bulgaria.

Earlier, Turkish Botaş and Bulgarian Bulgargaz signed a contract to supply Bulgaria with 1.5 bn cubic meters of gas per year. As Donmez noted, Türkiye contributes to the energy security of Bulgaria.

"In general, under the contract we are talking about 20 bn cubic meters of gas. If the necessary conditions are formed, Türkiye will be able to organize gas trade through Bulgaria, that is, to cover the gas needs of third countries," Anadolu Agency quotes the minister as saying.