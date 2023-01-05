Mishustin calls for development of relations with friendly states

5 Jan. 12:15

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for the development of relations with friendly countries in the field of innovation, despite the sanctions pressure.

He noted that today the country has set the task of achieving technological independence, including through the search and implementation of effective forms of interaction between the state, science, and business.

"Under the current conditions, it is especially important to further promote domestic products, offer ideas and technological solutions of the Russian industry to our service sector. Despite the sanctions pressure, it is necessary to develop international cooperation primarily with friendly countries, of which there are many," Mishustin said at a meeting with the CEO of the Innovation Promotion Fund, Sergey Polyakov, TASS informs.

According to the prime minister, the work of the fund is the most significant area of support for Russia's technological development. "All today's results in science and future achievements are the subject of special attention of the President of Russia and the government. Scientific and technological breakthroughs can qualitatively change, firstly, the lives of our people, give new impetus to our economy, technologies, and ensure the stable progressive development of the Russian Federation in the long term,” the politician stressed.