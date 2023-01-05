3,274 Russians contracted covid over past 24 hours

5 Jan. 12:40

In Russia, 3,274 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered over the past day.

In Moscow, there are 1,073 new cases, in St. Petersburg - 330, in the Moscow region - 92. In the Krasnodar Territory - 17, in the Stavropol Territory - 38, in Crimea - 19, in Dagestan - 3, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 1, in Adygea - 3, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 1, in Chechnya - 3, in North Ossetia - 5.

The total number of infected people in Russia has reached 21,817,113.

721 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. 4,719 people recovered.