3,274 Russians contracted covid over past 24 hours

In Russia, 3,274 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered over the past day.

In Moscow, there are 1,073 new cases, in St. Petersburg - 330, in the Moscow region - 92. In the Krasnodar Territory - 17, in the Stavropol Territory - 38, in Crimea - 19, in Dagestan - 3, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 1, in Adygea - 3, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 1, in Chechnya - 3, in North Ossetia - 5.

The total number of infected people in Russia has reached 21,817,113.

721 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. 4,719 people recovered.

 

