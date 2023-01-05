Putin, Erdogan hold telephone conversation

5 Jan. 12:55

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Turkish presidency reports.

The heads of state discussed energy issues, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as regional processes, including the Ukrainian and Syrian crises.

The President of Türkiye told the Russian leader that he was committed to taking concrete steps to form a roadmap for creating a gas hub in Turkey. In this regard, Erdogan drew attention to efforts to develop the country's energy infrastructure.

As for the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the republic recalled the positive results of initiatives to promote dialogue, such as an agreement on a "grain corridor", the exchange of prisoners of war and creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

As Erdogan stressed, calls for dialogue must be supported by a unilateral cessation of hostilities and a fair settlement of disputes.