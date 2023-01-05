РУС ENG

Work permit for foreigners in Azerbaijan extended up to two years

The work permit for foreign citizens working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been extended to 2 years, head of the country's State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

He noted that the work permit for foreigners working in these territories will be extended for 2 years, and the period for consideration of applications will take 5 working days.

The labor migration quota will not apply to foreigners involved in labor activities in the liberated territories for a period of 5 years.

