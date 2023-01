5 Jan. 14:10

Azerbaijani serviceman Ilkin Khalilov, serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan, received a medal from the UN, the press service of the country's representation in the UN reported.

Major Khalilov was awarded a medal for the worthy performance of his duties and merits in maintaining peace.

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began their activities as observers in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in early 2019.