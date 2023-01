5 Jan. 14:35

A number of Tashkent streets are in darkness due to power outages, the Tashkent city branch of JSC "Quududiy Elektr Tarmoqlari" reports.

Residents of Guzar, Kizildehkan, Husseini and Khiebon streets in the Babodekhkan mahalla are temporarily cut off the grid.

The incident tick place during the work to upgrade the low-voltage overhead network of 0.4 kV, located in the district.

There will be no electricity until 17:00 local time.