5 Jan. 15:05

A tourist from Russia died in the mountains of Chimgan near Tashkent, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan reports.

It is specified that he went to the ski slope, ignoring the avalanche danger warnings.

Rescuers have already got the skier's body out of the snow.

The department urged vacationers to observe safety precautions and not to ski in prohibited areas.