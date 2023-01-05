Kazakhstan and China set historical record for rail freight

5 Jan. 15:40

In 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China via railways amounted to over 23 mn tons, exceeding the historical maximum, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC reports.

According to the statement of the national company, the volume of trade increased by 15% compared to 2021.

"Export shipments increased by 17% due to the growth in transportation of products of Kazakhstani enterprises: iron ore (+17%), non-ferrous ore (+45%), ferrous metals (+6%), grain cargo in containers (+70%), etc. . cargo (+83%)," the report reads.

KTZ stressed that these indicators were achieved thanks to the well-coordinated work of the railway workers of Kazakhstan and China.

"Together with the railway administrations of China, work was carried out to ensure the unimpeded acceptance and transfer of trains, the efficient use of crossing capacity," the press service informed.

KTZ employees expressed confidence that the implementation of large infrastructure projects will give impetus to the development of the country's economy and serve to increase the flow of goods between Kazakhstan and China.