Russia, Türkiye and Syria FMs may meet in UAE

The foreign ministers of Russia, Türkiye and Syria may meet in the United Arab Emirates in the near future, RT Arabic reports with a reference to the Turkish sources.

According to the channel’s sources, there is a possibility that a trilateral meeting of the heads of foreign affairs departments of the three countries will be held in the UAE in the coming days.

Earlier, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan, who was visiting Damascus with a UAE delegation.

