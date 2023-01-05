Russia, Türkiye and Syria FMs may meet in UAE

5 Jan. 15:55

The foreign ministers of Russia, Türkiye and Syria may meet in the United Arab Emirates in the near future, RT Arabic reports with a reference to the Turkish sources.

According to the channel’s sources, there is a possibility that a trilateral meeting of the heads of foreign affairs departments of the three countries will be held in the UAE in the coming days.

Earlier, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan, who was visiting Damascus with a UAE delegation.