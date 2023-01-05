School holidays in Uzbekistan may be prolonged due to abnormal cold

5 Jan. 16:25

Ex-deputy Rasul Kusherbaev proposed to extend the winter holidays in schools and universities of Uzbekistan due to abnormal cold.

Forecasters report that on January 9-15, there will be abnormally cold in Uzbekistan due to the front coming from the Volga region. At night, minus -12-17 °C is expected, in some regions up to - 27 °C. Snow and rain is expected on January 9-11.

Kusherbayev recalled that when it is cold in the republic, problems usually arise with the supply of gas and electricity to the population. He proposed to start taking measures in advance to ensure the continuous heating of homes and workplaces.