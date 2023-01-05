Erdogan ready for personal meeting with Al-Assad

5 Jan. 16:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan admitted the possibility of holding a personal meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following the talks of foreign ministers.

On Thursday, at a meeting with regional representatives of his Justice and Development Party, Erdoğan recalled that talks were held in Moscow between the heads of the Defense Ministries of Russia, Türkiye and Syria. ”Then we can have a personal meeting to ensure peace in Syria," the Turkish leader said.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Türkiye and Syria may take place in mid-January in the UAE.