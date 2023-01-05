Georgia toughens vehicle inspection

5 Jan. 17:15

According to TASS, since this January, in Georgia, the emission coefficient for cars with a gasoline engine should not exceed 0,55% at the scheduled technical inspection, previously the coefficient was 0,6%.

"From January 2023, the emission rate has been toughened. If before that the acceptable content of carbon monoxide was 0,6%, then since January it has become 0.55%", Vazha Iordanishvili, chairman of the Georgian Association of Automobile Inspection, said at a press conference on Thursday.

In addition to this, at the inspection the attention will be paid to the noise level produced by the muffler. Besides, from February, a fee for re-passing a technical inspection in the amount of 20 lari (it is more than $ 7,4) is introduced.