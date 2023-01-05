Designer Gulnara Khalilova to present Karabakh ornaments in Oslo

5 Jan. 17:50

On January 7, the exhibition "Northern stories with CİZGİ" will open in Oslo. It will feature embroideries in the form of ornaments traditional for Norway and Karabakh.

Personal exhibition of the head of the Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan, member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, Ph.D. in Art history, fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova will be held at the Deichman Bjørvika Cultural Center. The public will see handmade silk scarves and dresses with unique ornaments.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan House in Oslo.

Previously, Khalilova's collections were presented at Fashion Weeks and international events in the USA, the UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Türkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria and other countries.