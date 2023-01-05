Russia and Türkiye to provide Africa with flour together

5 Jan. 18:35

Russian grain will be processed at Turkish flour mills and then shipped to poor countries in Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting with regional representatives of his Justice and Development Party on Thursday.

"In the morning we had a detailed telephone conversation with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We discussed the situation in detail. He reiterated his readiness to supply grain to poor African countries from Russia. For our part, we will process this grain into flour at our enterprises and make efforts to send it to poor African countries", the Turkish leader said.

Earlier, Erdoğan noted that African countries accounted for only 14% of the total amount of grain exported from Ukraine as part of the grain deal.