Stoltenberg speaks on permanent conflict between Russia and West

5 Jan. 19:15

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not expect the West to improve relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, he said at a conference in Norway on Thursday.

In his opinion, even after the end of the conflict, problems in NATO's relations with Russia will remain.

NATO Secretary General pointed to the need to state that "the security situation in Europe has changed completely". According to him, Russia seeks to "control neighbouring countries". "This puts Russia in a position of permanent conflict with the West", Stoltenberg added.

Let us remind you that in 2023, Stoltenberg should leave the post of NATO Secretary General.