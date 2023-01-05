First working week of year to be abnormally frosty in Moscow

5 Jan. 19:40

Extreme cold that came to Moscow on January 5 will recede gradually, the working week will begin with 13-degree frosts in the afternoon, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, warned, RIA Novosti writes.

The coming days will be abnormally cold in the capital. "By the middle of the first working week, the temperature will rise to minus 13 - minus 18 at night. In the afternoon, it will rise to minus 8 - minus 13, but the temperature background will return to its climatic course only by the next weekend", the forecaster said.