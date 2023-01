5 Jan. 20:25

Due to the upcoming extreme cold, the Uzbek authorities decided to extend the winter holidays for schoolchildren and students until January 17.

A severe cold snap will come to the republic from the Volga region on January 9 and it will last until January 15.

Earlier Thursday, ex-deputy Rasul Kusherbaev proposed to extend the winter holidays in schools and universities in Uzbekistan due to abnormal cold.