Winter beaches open for tourists in Sochi

5 Jan. 20:55

During the New Year holidays, 36 winter beaches are open in Sochi, Kirill Yarysh, director of the city department of resorts, tourism and consumer services, said.

"Comfortable conditions for recreation, leisure activities and sports have been created on winter beaches. The beaches are inseparable from the main hiking routes on the embankments of Sochi, which make up common recreation areas", he said.

Equipped beaches operate on the Primorskaya Embankment in the Central District, the embankments of Adler, Khosta, Dagomys and the village of Lazarevskoye. They are marked with a special yellow flag. Tourists can visit cafes, take photos in photo zones, go in for sports, and attend cultural events, the press service of the resort administration specified.