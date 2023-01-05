Israel begins building wall on border with Gaza Strip

5 Jan. 21:59

The Israeli authorities have decided to build a concrete barrier on the border with the Gaza Strip, it should strengthen the security of the cities closest to the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said on Thursday.

The day before, the groundbreaking ceremony of the future wall was held. Representatives of the leadership of the country's army, the Ministry of Defense and local authorities took part in it.

The 4,6 km long concrete wall will be located along two highways in close proximity to the border with the Palestinian enclave. It is also planned to lay bike paths in the area of the wall construction for the convenience of local residents.

This project is called "Safe Road", full-scale construction is planned for the coming months. The wall is expected to be ready this summer.

"The goal of the Safe Road is to ensure that all traffic [in the area] is protected from threats from the Gaza Strip in both normal and crisis situations", Israeli Army Gaza Division Commander Lieutenant Colonel Avi Rosenfeld said.