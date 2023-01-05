Georgia switches to Euro-5 diesel

5 Jan. 22:30

According to BM.ge, only diesel fuel meeting the Euro-5 standard will be imported to Georgia from this year.

This measure should reduce the level of environmental pollution, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Nino Tandilashvili said on Thursday.

"From 2023, we plan to establish the Euro-5 standard for diesel and, of course, along with setting the standard, the state constantly monitors the quality of the fuel", she said.

Georgia planned to switch to the Euro-5 diesel fuel standard back in 2020, then the decision was postponed. Presumably, Georgia will be able to receive such fuel from Azerbaijan, where an oil refinery has been modernized for several years.