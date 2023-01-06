China, Turkmenistan upgrade relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

6 Jan. 12:00

The relations between China and Turkmenistan were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced on Friday.

According to China Central Television, the decision was made during talks between the two leaders, which took place at the Great Hall of the People (parliament) in Beijing. Sino-Turkmen relations were upgraded to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the leaders informed.

Yesterday, the President of Turkmenistan went to China at the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China for a two-day visit, the first on Berdimuhamedov's 2023 schedule.