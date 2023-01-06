Open skies regime in Kazakhstan extended by the end of 2027

6 Jan. 12:25

In Kazakhstan, at 13 airports, the open skies regime was extended by the end of 2027.

"In pursuance of the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international flights, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic extended the open skies regime by the end of 2027," the press service of the ministry reports.

It is clarified that the regime provides for the removal of all restrictions on the number of flights and the provision of 5th degree freedom of air to foreign airlines on routes where Kazakh airlines do not operate.