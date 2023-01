6 Jan. 12:55

The US State Department granted Türkiye's official request to change the name of the republic in official documents.

Now, in the State Department official documents, instead of the English ‘Turkey’, the word ‘Türkiye’, as the country’s name pronounced in Turkish, will be used.

"I confirm, the Turkish embassy did request that we use this spelling in our communications," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.