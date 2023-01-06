Azerbaijani border guards prevent cross-border drugs smuggling

6 Jan. 13:20

Over the 24 hours, the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan prevented several attempts to smuggle drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan at the Horadiz frontier post, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reports.

The violation of the Azerbaijan state border by two unknown persons was detected by the frontier post near the village of Birindzhi Shahseven, Beylagan region, at 09:53 on January 5. The attackers did not respond to the command of the border detachment and warning shots. They managed to hide on the territory of Iran.

A border search and operational activities carried out with the help of an UAV made it possible to detect and seize two packages of marijuana with a total weight of 43.2 kg.