Turkish opposition to nominate presidential candidate

6 Jan. 13:55

In Türkiye's presidential election, the opposition will be represented by a single candidate, former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, leader of the Future Party, a member of the opposition bloc of six parties, said on Friday.

"We have an unequivocal agreement to nominate a single candidate. We will have one presidential candidate," he said on Halk TV, without naming the candidate.

The ruling party's candidate is Türkiye's incumbent President Erdoğan. The opposition intends to nominate a candidate after the election date is set.