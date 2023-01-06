Caspian oil field in Kalmykia to be restarted

6 Jan. 14:10

In Kalmykia, the drilling on the Caspian oil field in the Lagansk region will be re-started, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Republic, Ochir Dzhambinov said, TASS informs.

The auction for the right to explore and produce oil in the Caspian area in Kalmykia is scheduled for February 21.

"The Caspian oil field was previously in development, its operating fund is 18 wells. There are drilled wells in conservation. Thus, it is possible to put them into operation and start producing oil as soon as possible," the minister said.