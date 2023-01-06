Crimean bridge to be restored by spring

6 Jan. 14:40

The first two spans of the left side of the automobile part of the Crimean bridge will be installed in January, two more - in February. The road part of the bridge will be completely restored in March, the Rosavtodor informed.

"The installation of the first two spans of the left side of the road part of the Crimean Bridge will be carried out alternately in January. For this purpose, temporary restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be introduced twice. Next month, two more damaged spans will be replaced," the statement of the Federal Agency reads.