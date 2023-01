6 Jan. 14:55

The photo exhibition "Winter Beauty of Azerbaijan" opened in the Baku Photography House.

The exhibition will be held as part of the free of charge "Magic Fortress" festival that will last til January 12.

The exhibition includes over 30 works, including photographs by Aydin Mehdiyev, Emil Gazi, Nadezhda Javadova, Vadim Mansurov, Ilkin Kangerli, Rustam Gasimov, Natalia Garakhanova, Rustam Huseynov, Vagif Mugalla, Arif Guluzade, Maxim Skupov, Joshgun Suleymanov.