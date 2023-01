6 Jan. 15:15

This year, the key rate may be reduced to 6.5%, the chairman of the State Duma committee on the financial market, Anatoly Aksakov said.

“I admit that the Central Bank, analyzing the situation, may gradually reduce the key rate. There will be no sharp movements, like this year. Well, I admit the reduction to 7.25% in February, then, depending on the situation, to 7%. 6.5% for the next year is a very real forecast for the key rate," Aksakov said.