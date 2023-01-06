Azerbaijan ranked first in firepower among South Caucasus countries

6 Jan. 15:55

The Global Firepower portal presented the annual rating of countries in terms of military power. Azerbaijan ranked 57th among 145 countries and became the leader among the countries of the South Caucasus.

Comparing to the previous year, Azerbaijan climbed to 6 positions. Georgia occupies 85th place in the 2023 ranking, Armenia—94th.

The top five countries with the most powerful armies in the world are the United States, Russia, China, India, and the United Kingdom. Seventh place is occupied by Pakistan, 11th place by Türkiye. The second group of ten includes Egypt, Ukraine, Iran, Israel. Iraq is on the 45th place, Uzbekistan—on the 62nd, Kazakhstan—on the 63rd, Syria—on the 64th place.

The Global Firepower portal has been conducting its assessment of 140 armies of the world since 2006. When compiling the rating, about 60 factors are taken into account, including the quantitative indicators and the power of aviation, armored vehicles, naval forces, the country's natural resources, labor force, transport and logistics capabilities, economic indicators and much more.