Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to build Kambarata HPP-1

Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will jointly build the Kambarata HPP-1. The corresponding agreement was signed by the heads of the Ministry of Energy of the three republics.

"On January 6, in Bishkek, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a roadmap for the implementation of the construction project of the Kambarata HPP-1," the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan informs.

The parties agreed on the main conditions for the implementation of the project and outlined the next steps.