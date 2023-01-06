Greece prepares for naval conflict with Türkiye

6 Jan. 16:30

Today, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing the residents of Gavdos (an island south of Crete), said that Athens does not agree to Türkiye's request not to expand the territorial waters off the Turkish coast to 12 miles (ca. 19 km).

"We are located at the southernmost point of Europe, in the Libyan Sea. Here the Greek flag is flying in the Mediterranean Sea that should become a place of peaceful coexistence for all Mediterranean countries. I want to repeat here, from Gavdos, that Greece does not accept proposals on it sovereignty and sovereign rights," RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.